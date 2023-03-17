Accept the decision by city voters
To the editor:
What’s with all the ridiculous bickering over the recent Attleboro special election for mayor?
Four candidates were certified, a special election was held, a winner was selected by the voters and the results were certified. Why can’t people of this city accept that?
Are they suggesting voter fraud or alleged improprieties, like the great lie of 2020? If so, please provide the evidence so the proper authorities may investigate. If not, shut the hell up.
I didn’t support either candidate in the election, (but I did vote) and then graciously congratulated the winner, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone.
I’m optimistic about the future of this city, and you should be, too, instead of always pulling in the opposite direction in this ridiculous ongoing political tug of war.
Do we make Attleboro a better place to live, work and raise our families with this continued nonsense? Time to be adults.
Mark C. Ambrose
Attleboro