Acting globally is the only way we can save the planet
To the editor:
Re: “US energy secretary says G7 can lead global emissions cuts, “thesunchronicle.com, April 15:
Many thanks for your informative article framing the international dimensions of the climate struggle.
While it is natural for us to focus on our local efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the larger climate crisis is a global emergency and can only be addressed through international cooperation.
Japan’s efforts to develop clean hydrogen production as a net zero energy source may someday be as important to us in Massachusetts as our offshore wind industry.
The Biden administration deserves our gratitude for making funding available for this broader research.
Ultimately, the advanced economies need to underwrite and develop energy sources that will bring carbon heavy economies such as China’s and India’s into the clean energy fold.
Without global solutions, our local and regional efforts will not save us from climate disaster.
Brent Whelan
Allston