Adam Smith had it right
To the editor:
Re: ”Republicans could very well make inflation worse” by Dominic Cucé, Voice of the Public, Oct. 28:
While I disagree with many of the opinions Dominic Cucé states, the Chick-fil-A example is a good one to illustrate the fallacy of a Keynesian type of economics (i.e. government regulation).
The employee now receives $17 per hour as opposed to $5 to $10 per hour. The implication is that the increase is the result of a statutory requirement. Voodoo-economics would attribute the increase in pay on increased productivity. For example, new equipment may require a higher skill, or perhaps the employee found a way to fry chicken faster.
In any event, the owner has a choice to make:
1. Reduce the amount of chicken served (shrinkflation)
2. Purchase lower cost raw materials (reduce quality of the finished product)
3. Lower the profits (unsustainable since it would ultimately result in bankruptcy)
4. Raise the price of the finished product (inflation)
Perhaps voodoo-economics, as suggested by Adam Smith (“An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations”) ain’t so bad.
Ed Schagrin
Rehoboth