AG needs to get to bottom of Jan. 6
To the editor:
I am frustrated by the slowness of the investigation of the insurrection of Jan. 6 and the attack on the Capitol.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has given the appearance that there is nothing happening with the bringing to justice the planners.
I find the lack of accountability disturbing.
There are sitting members of Congress, former occupants of the White House and members of the Department of Defense that need to explain their actions that day.
Please do not tell me to get over it if you think Hunter Biden’s laptop or Hillary Clinton’s emails still need to be investigated.
Ed McFarland
Plainville