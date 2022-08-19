Agreed: Let’s talk about Biden’s successes instead
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle Writers: How about some fairness” by Bruce Wessel, Voice of the Public, Aug. 17:
I was confused by Bruce Wessel’s letter to the editor of Aug 17.
In his writing, Wessel laments the invoking of the name Donald Trump by columnists and other contributors to The Sun Chronicle Opinion Page. He describes President Joe Biden’s administration as a laughing stock to the world. He criticizes Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the 13 casualties during the final departure. I am afraid that poor Mr. Wessel has miscalculated. The United States Department of Defense lists 2,461 service members as having died in that war. Not unlike the withdrawal from Vietnam by a Republican administration, a conflict that took 58,220 and unknown numbers of POWs. The time comes, when enough is enough. By the way, it was Republicans who voted against medical treatment for combat veterans, many of whom had contracted cancer after being exposed to the dangers of military waste disposal burn pits. Actually, I think we should be talking more about Biden. We could talk about lowering gas prices, low unemployment, the signing of a bill to lower health care costs, addressing climate change and reducing the country’s financial deficit.
Although we disagree, I hope that some time in the very near future my friend, Bruce Wessel, will actually get to meet his ‘He who shall not be named’ hero. Unfortunately, it will have to happen on visitor’s day.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.