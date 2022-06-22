AHS ceremony lacked respect for veterans
To the editor:
Regarding the Attleboro High School extravaganza held Saturday night: I was very disappointed and extremely sad by the way the presentation in the auditorium as handled with no American flag available to salute.
This should have taken priority over anything else when planning this event. I personally had an uncle who served during World War II, a brother-in- law served in the Vietnam War and currently a grandson enlisted in the U.S. Army. What a disgrace to not honor these men and those lost under this flag.
As I left early because I was so upset walking to my car in the parking lot the lights were on in one of the school’s shops (mechanics) and an American flag was clearly visibly through the window. Someone could have very easily retrieved this flag for the presentation.
No respect, no regard for our country or for those who have fought for our great country.
Susan Lewis
Rehoboth
