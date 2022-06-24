AHS ceremony was disrespectful
To the editor:
Re: “City gathers to say goodbye to Attleboro High,” front page, June 20:
Despite the glowing press coverage of the recent Attleboro Lights Out event, as an event attendee and former alumni of AHS I was embarrassed and offended by the poor planning that marred this special event.
This was especially apparent during the closing ceremonies when there was no American flag present and no accompaniment for the student who was tapped at the last minute to sing the National Anthem acappella.
We have paid far too much in blood under our flag to treat it like an afterthought.
What kind of message does this lack of respect send to the future generation who will grace the halls of the new high school going forward?
As for this former student, I am disappointed and saddened. I hope the administration pays greater heed to the importance of honoring the sacrifice that our flag represents.
So there was time for music and bands cocktails and appetizers, but no time to show the importance of patriotism and plan to have a flag on hand (which where readily available in nearby classrooms and were not packed up as stated in The Sun Chronicle.
Geri Bouchard
Rehoboth