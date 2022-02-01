AHS’s ‘Bombardiers’ should stay
To the editor:
Re: “What’s in a name?” front page, Jan. 31:
My letter concerns the suggested change of the Bombardiers name at Attleboro High School to something the students can relate to.
I feel it would be a wonderful opportunity to keep a connection for our senior population to be part of the new high school they willingly voted for.
The history and success of the Bombardiers should be celebrated and taught to incoming AHS students with pride and inclusion. The world today has so many opportunities to divide us, this would be a moment to unite our community. As we lose more veterans and members of the “greatest generation” let us find a way to say that we appreciate their sacrifice and concern for the future.
Virginia Becker
Attleboro