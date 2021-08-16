American Library Assoc is on the right side of dignity
To the editor:
Re: “American Library Association does have an agenda,” by Matthew Tallow (Voice of the Public, Aug. 10)
I am thankful for the information on the American Library Association’s “Ninth Principle.” which, as was noted, begins: “We affirm the inherent dignity and rights of every person.”
It spells out how librarians will affirm this by recognizing, confronting and dismantling the injustices that erode human dignity and human rights. I was unaware of this ALA Code of Ethics and the depth of the commitment our library system makes to such an affirmation. It gives me a greater respect for our public library system. The writer is correct. A person who wishes to affirm human dignity cannot be neutral in the face of inequity and oppression of anyone, on the basis of race, religion, sex, age or disability.
Libraries are meant to offer resources and support for an educated populace. Having a public library system is a bedrock of democracy as people explore the world around them and expose themselves to a diversity of thought.
I appreciate that the ALA is wrestling with what it means to actively affirm the human dignity and rights of every person That is something we all need to do.
Elaine L’Etoile
Attleboro
