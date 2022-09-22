All humans are worthy of respect, dignity, compassion
To the editor:
The Massachusetts response to the plight of our migrant friends callously deposited on Martha’s Vineyard is a powerful reminder of the better side of ourselves — the side that knows that every human is worthy of respect, dignity, compassion, and neighborly help especially in times of need, and then acts accordingly.
History, let us remember, is replete with the horrors of individuals and families being rounded up by government, either by force or deception, herded off, and set apart and adrift as if they were detritus. Let us pray that we not follow that path.
Bravo to the concerned citizens, the volunteers, the social workers, the immigration attorneys, and the faith and political leaders who marshaled resources to assist and extended welcoming hands. They show the way. May we all learn from their example, and may it spread so this is the version of the American character that again comes to underlie our public policy and discourse as we seek the common good for all God’s children.
Tom and Mary Dwyer
Mansfield