All presidents, left or right, should face scrutiny
To the editor:
Reading the news about the potentially classified documents that have been found by President Joe Biden’s legal team in the president’s private residence(s) and/or office(s) has me thinking a couple of different ways.
First, the absurdity of the right pouncing on this story and demanding legal action be taken against the current president after months of claiming that the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents was politically motivated and nothing but an illegal and unjustified witch hunt is frankly astounding.
Their hypocrisy in this matter is not surprising but it is nonetheless remarkable.
Second, to be clear, I voted for Biden (though he was not my first choice in the primary election) and I would vote for him against Trump (or really any other current member of the Republican Party) everytime ,and my political and social views and values skew very far to the left.
That said, I, for one, am glad the DOJ and the Feds are investigating Biden for his handling or potential mishandling of classified documents. I hope they find he did nothing wrong but if they find he did violate the law, intentionally or otherwise, there should be consequences for him just as their should be consequences for Trump should he be found to have violated laws in his handling of documents.
The country and simple justice are far more important than any one politician.
Clayton Novak
Attleboro