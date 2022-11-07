Already tax-exempt, houses of worship should pay for their own security
To the editor:
Re: “Foxboro church gets $100,000 federal security grant,” City & Town, Nov. 3:
A recent article in the Sun Chronicle, highlighting a $100k security grant to a local place of worship is not only informative, but also illuminates important facts.
It says churches, which are exempt from taxation, are eligible to receive tax money, including money from those who do not support their views.
It says churches can use public funds for private purposes. It says the public has no direct input into which churches receive public funds.
Most egregiously, it says the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution, wherein all levels of government are prohibited from advancing religion, is devoid of meaning.
While ample evidence exists places of worship are targets for violence, and while places of worship can benefit from increased security measures, that public funds are devoted to these purposes sublimates the interest of the Constitution to private religious interest, thereby defeating the prohibition on government advancement of religion enshrined in the Establishment Clause.
Since churches are free to leverage public funds, as they do in their use of police, fire and other municipal services, they should pay to fund these services, just like the rest of us. In doing so, they become legally eligible for, and can rightfully claim access to public funding sought for security improvements.
I must pay for security improvements to my home, without assistance from anyone. Unless and until churches are taxed, let them do the same.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk