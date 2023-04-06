Alvin Bragg’s message to other prosecutors
To the editor:
The New York indictment of Donald Trump is probably the first of others to come in the next few months.
District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s momentous decision to more forward on the most questionably significant violation of law, is as much a signal to other prosecutors that the rule of law must, and can be, applied to former presidents as it is to Donald Trump, and that he is not invulnerable.
While MAGA voters, donators and legislators are losing their minds and spewing vindictive and threatening rhetoric, this is the perfect time to bring forth the other state and federal indictments.
Sen. Lindsey Graham can cry and Sen. Jim Jordan can announce as many investigative committees and subpoenas as will satisfy his base and ego, but the reality will be that the charges may very well be obstruction of justice ,election interference, incitement to riot and possibly treason. Clearly placing Trump in much more serious jeopardy than any previous criminal or civil violations.
State and federal prosecutorial resources will outnumber any personal or donated funds for the defense of Trump and perhaps for the first time he will have to be careful in allocating which monies go to his campaign, lawyers or into his pockets.
No rally will surpass the media attention to each court appearance,filed motions, affidavits and rulings during the long process of discovery and pretrial hearings. The left and right media will air those portions most aligned with their positions. But, unlike the court of public opinion, there will be documentation to be assessed by judges and juries that will have to withstand scrutiny far stricter than media talking heads and opportunistic legislators.
Bragg’s indictments will recede as the other courts hopefully take over the battle to demonstrate that the rule of law has not been abandoned by the American judicial system.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth