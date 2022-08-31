American citizens need to wake up!
To the editor:
Warning to the citizens of the Banana Republic of the United States of America.
Wake up, the alarm has been ringing for decades. We must stop rolling over and hitting the snooze button. Recent government actions must be investigated fully. We must trace the strings controlling the puppets all the way back to the puppeteer or puppeteers. Here is a short list of on- going government over reach:
1. Forcing Americans to buy healthcare with a fine for not doing so.
2. Forcing Americans to obey pandemic mandates, affecting businesses and schools. In case it wasn’t noticed by some, our constitutional right to assemble and our constitutional right to religious gatherings were infringed upon as well.
3. There is a long running effort to disarm law abiding Americans by infringing on our constitutional right to own and bear arms.
4. There appears to be an attempt to fuse our three branches over government into one. These branches are to remain separate by design.
5. Most Americans are definitely suffering from taxation without representation.
6. Offensive speech which is part of our constitutional right to free speech is being outlawed as well.
7. The American system of law enforcement is being defunded and dismantled piece by piece.
8. The American military is being gutted. Wokeness seems more important to our military leaders than does military strength.
I could go on and on with these examples of government over-reach but, I’ll stop at at there.
A dark tyrannical cloud is forming very quickly in America. There is a horrible governmental storm descending on most Americans. We must vote accordingly. Wake up America, before it’s too late. We are running out of time.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro