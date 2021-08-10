American Library Association does have an agenda
To the editor:
Re: “Here’s to the champions of free speech,” editorial, Aug. 3.
A new assault on free speech has been announced by none other than the American Library Association (ALA).
Yes, the ALA. The assault comes in the form of a new “Ninth Principle” added this summer to the ALA Code of Ethics, which your editorial quoted without mentioning this brand new principle, of which many librarians are unaware.
The Ninth Principle does indeed take one side (“pushing an agenda,” as your editorial put it). Predictably, it is the side your editorial calls “liberal” in support of critical race theory (CRT).
It reads, in full:
“We affirm the inherent dignity and rights of every person. We work to recognize and dismantle systemic and individual biases, to confront inequity and oppression, to enhance diversity and inclusion; and to advance racial and social justice in our libraries, communities, profession and associations through awareness, advocacy, education, collaboration, services and allocation of resources and spaces.”
With strong words like “dismantle” and “confront”, libraries that adhere to the ALA Code of Ethics can no longer be “neutral”, a word used by the Attleboro Public Library’s director to characterize its policies.
Materials that present a traditional view of American values (the “conservative” view) will be censored. Librarians are now obligated to “advance racial and social justice” without restraint. The free exchange of ideas must succumb to the ascendancy of CRT.
This effort will be so pervasive that ALA reports that other principles in the Code of Ethics are in the process of being modified in accordance with the Ninth Principle.
The Attleboro community is right to take steps to determine if librarians have adopted the CRT political agenda. CRT is coming. The ALA has codified it into every local library’s policies.
Matthew Tallow
Boca Raton, Fla.
