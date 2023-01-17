American political dysfunction is on full display this month
To the editor:
The horse trading and embarrassingly protracted election of Kevin McCarthy as speaker, the refusal of the congressional Republicans to repudiate mendacious George Santos and the revelation that President Joe Biden also left the vice presidential office toting off top classified documents, are blatant examples of the deterioration of ethical behavior of so many elected officials.
But this month is not unusual as the last decade has witnessed what heretofore would have been impeachable, or possibly criminally indictable behavior by elected officials. Rewarding errant and erratic behavior has become the norm as voters support and re-elect politicians who would normally be disqualified, or permanently retired.
Hypocrisy has run rampant, voters either ignoring inconsistent statements or choosing to remain unenlightened as to the votes or personal scandals of so many elected officials.
How does a democracy survive when truth no longer exists, talented politicians refrain from re-election or forego running and only the least civic minded and most ethically challenged vie for office?
The politicians spouting deceptive, provocative and hateful speech attract the most media attention and excite the already grieving segments of society. They become victorious in their quest for office and immediately gain acceptance by their party leaders.
The most egregious and outrageous statements insure immediate media spotlight, and generous donations from constituents who would rather be entertained and subsidizing hate and spite.
By undoing voting rights, reproductive choices and a host of other universally beneficial programs, a once-evolving democratic nation incrementally becomes an autocracy or oligarchy.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth