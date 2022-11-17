An early Christmas gift for American democracy
To the editor:
Well Christmas certainly arrived in November in my house. The Republicans and Donald Trump’s plans for America was soundly rejected all across this country. All that phony talk about the big red wave coming was just wishful thinking from a political party that lives in a fish bowl.
When you go after a right that women have had for 50 years, you are playing with fire, and the Republicans got burned by the big push back from woman. Add in the large numbers of young people who got out to vote who also rejected the right-wing view for their futures; then add in the insane suggestions from Republicans they wanted to play around with the Social Security and Medicare and you have the formula for a total and clear butt kicking.
I was more than happy with the outcome on Election Day, but then I got an even bigger reason to feel overjoyed at this wonderful time of the year. The buffoon, Trump, who caused the defeat of so many candidates, said he was running for president again. Am I am I dreaming? Are the Republicans going to follow this clown off the same cliff again?
Now I can just sit back for the next two years and watch the Republicans rip each other to shreds with all their infighting. Even Fox TV has turned on Trump, and rather quickly. Now they claim they want him out and never to run again. What a change after spending the last six years being Trump’s lap dogs. So much for any truth coming out of that poor excuse for a news network.
I know it’s early, but I want to wish everyone out there, even Republicans, a happy, joyous, and wonderful Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and happy holiday season.
America stood up to the threats against our democracy, but the hard work is still very much ahead of us. Let’s enjoy this peace while we can.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield