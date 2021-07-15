An easy and fair way to ensure a safe and accurate Election Day
To the editor:
President Joe Biden just gave a speech where he lashed out at Republican states that are trying to regain the integrity of their elections, and yet he never once produced any evidence that any of these laws were actually going to make it harder for anyone to vote.
My own personal preference would be to go back to the way it was where everyone went to the polls on the first Tuesday in November.
Knowing that will never happen, I would be more then happy to support making Election Day a national holiday and allowing for 14 days of early voting that would start 21 days before the election and end one week before the election so long as a valid ID had to be presented when voting.
I would also like all of the early votes tabulated prior to Election Day so that they could be included in the counts as soon as the polls close.
The only type of mail-in ballot I would support would be an absentee ballot that must be requested and for which some proof of the voters ID must be provided.
I see no way under a scenario like this that anyone can be able to claim that they were under hardship to cast their ballot.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro
