To the editor:
Well, the end of the semester City Council Report cards are in.
Unfortunately, The Sun Chronicle, for running the Peter Blais potty-mouth story on the front page, above the fold, gets a ‘C-’. Slow news day, huh?
Laura Dolan’s overacted Scarlet O’Hara with “the vapors” impersonation, was a bit much. I am sure Dolan has heard that word before, although she didn’t actually hear it when it was said that night. I am afraid Dolan’s, “Oh, I do declare!” performance gets her a ‘D’.
Blais, however, should be more careful. As a seasoned councilor he should understand by now that it is not common practice for elected officials to say what they honestly think about anything, especially during a televised meeting.
Even though he was just talking to himself and his comments were not “directed” at Dolan, I am afraid that Councilor Blais has earned an ‘F’.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
