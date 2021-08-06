An inflammatory assault against our president
To the editor:
Re: “Joe Biden the hypocrite,” by Robert O’Connell, Voice of the Public, Aug. 5.
I don’t know if the writer is trying to attack President Joe Biden or defend New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but if there was ever an apples and oranges argument, this was it.
Back in the 1990s, then-Senator Biden was accused of an incident but was never charged or indicted, also rape was never in the conversation. That incident, which never became a legal charge, pales in comparison to the multiple charges and hundreds of incidents reported against Cuomo.
Biden is a true gentleman and outstanding example of a statesman.
I am very familiar with the reputation of the president and am seriously questioning the intentions of the gentleman from Mansfield’s ridiculous inflammatory verbal assault on the president.
Peter Couming
Norton and former 15-year resident of Delaware, President Biden’s home state.
