And from a lawyer, no less ...
To the editor:
Re: (“Proposal would ban ‘divisive concepts’ in Mansfield schools,” Front Page, March 17.)
Would you please forward this missive to Republican Town Committee member Robert O’Connell? I have made several attempts to call O’Connell in an effort to book him on my radio show. I wanted to discuss his “petition.”
But, as yet, I have received no reply.
Perhaps O’Connell already realizes that he has embarrassed himself with his less-than-clever attempt to block the dissemination of historical facts to our children. Maybe, learned council now realizes that we understand what he was really trying to do. It is possible that he knows that his poorly veiled attempt to “white wash” the truth about our country’s regrettable past has failed.
Whatever his reasons, I found it disappointing that a retired member of the Massachusetts Bar would promote any such diluting of the truth.
In his letter of defense, Attorney O’Connell wrote, “... the warrant would prohibit the false teaching that the United States, and the state of Massachusetts, and the town of Mansfield are fundamentally racist or sexist.”
What fine example of a conservative, heterosexual, white man’s view of his world. In my opinion, it is impossible to ignore the constant strife in our lives that is caused by both racism and sexism. After reading his letter, I truly can’t decide if Poor Bob’s writings are the result of denial or dementia.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.