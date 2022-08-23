And justice for all? Really?
To the editor:
The last seven words of the Pledge of Allegiance are “indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” I’m not sure public school students still recite the Pledge of Allegiance each morning before the start of class. Personally I hope so. From my very first day of school at age 5 attending kindergarten we would stand next our desk, hand over heart while looking at the American flag and recite the pledge. I still remember every word and after this writing I googled it just to be sure.
”I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic, for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
What caused me to start thinking about the pledge is what’s happening in our country right now. Missing from the pledge is one word, “equal.” Yes, it would be better if the pledge read: “And equal justice for all.”
We are seeing so much injustice and unpunished crime it’s beyond comprehension. The evidence against the Biden family, Hunter, Joe and brother Jim, is nothing short of amazing and yet no arrest have been made. The New York Times and Washington Post have now admitted the Hunter Biden laptop is real. Not Russian disinformation as the radical left tried to shove down our throats. Of course they were successful as the “Big Guy” is now president. The voice recording of Joe Biden from the laptop was released recently telling Hunter “I think you’re clear”. Where is the committee investigating the Bidens? So much activity and dealings with China and yet this buffoon is allowed to remain our president. With liberty and equal justice for all, I don’t think so.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro