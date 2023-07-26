New Bedford is banning nips. Why not Attleboro?
To the editor:
Just watched on the Nightly News that New Bedford has given their liquor stores 90 days to sell off their inventory of the nuisance nip bottles. Store owners are complaining of reduced profits and claiming they might have to reduce store hours and maybe cut back on staff. Well I say suck it up.
Why should the general population have to put up with nip bottle trash lining their streets and sidewalks.
It’s so ridiculous to suggest we put up with this disgusting trash let alone the pollution factor so store owners can increase profits. Let’s hope all other cities and towns in Massachusetts and surrounding states follow New Bedford’s lead. This action is long overdue. Let’s get moving Attleboro.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro