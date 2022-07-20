And Republicans will solve all our woes?
To the editor:
My comment is not directed at any one person. Many think that President Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying this country. Yes, I suspect there will be a red wave this midterm cycle.
Unfortunately, it will be due to the lack of understanding as to how things got to be the way they are.
Our problems are not as simple as some might like to think. Bring on the red tide. Perhaps, like with Moses, the seas will part and all prosperity will prevail. Dream on.
Why not take the time to understand what is going on?
{span class=”gD” data-hovercard-id=”drozdasurf@comcast.net” data-hovercard-owner-id=”130”}{span}Ed Drozda{/span}{/span}
North Attleboro