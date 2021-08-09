And the rich do get richer
To the editor:
Re: “Minimal government with low taxes is hardly a recipe for success,” guest column by Julian Kadish, Aug. 6.
I enjoyed reading Julian Kadish’s guest column. In it he points out the irony of the lack of support coming from the wealthy economic class for the proposed infrastructure plan in view of the fact that our economic system works very well for them and this would further inflate their coffers.
This kind of behavior is difficult for logical people to comprehend if one ignores a simple human emotion — greed.
The current system, where people in the middle and to a considerable extend, the lower economic classes, pay the lion share of taxes has worked very well for the upper economic classes who reap the greatest share of economic growth while they pay next to nothing in taxes. Along comes Joe Biden who wants to close loop holes, enforce IRS rules and raise, just slightly, taxes on the wealthy and they close ranks in opposition. Nothing new here. They simply want their cake and eat it, too. Reap the rewards, pay no taxes.
We can expect anything different from the so called “small government” people who have supported this unfair system for decades.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.