And to think how close Putin came
To the editor:
I’m pretty sure I know why Putin is so angry. It’s because he came so incredibly close to taking us down from the inside when he managed to get Donald Trump elected as president.
And if the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 had been successful in stopping Joe Biden’s certification as president, Putin would have been that much closer to his goal of reshaping America and the world in the image of Russia. Which is, in the words of the late Sen. John McCain “Nothing but a big gas station”. So close! He must stay awake at night dreaming of what could have been; and that’s what’s eating him up.
It’s time to admit what happened to us. The signs have been there all along and there is not enough space in this paper to detail all of them. Who can forget the visit to the White House by Russian officials in the early days of Trump’s presidency. The one where he kicked out the American media so that no one would hear the discussions. That act alone should have been enough. But, there were many more instances.
Another that is forever etched in our collective memory his when he took Putin’s side over our own intelligence agencies. The most disgraceful and shameful act ever perpetrated by an American president. No wonder Putin felt like he was a genius who could do no wrong.
What happened to America is that way too many people became unwitting traitors to their country. Take down the Trump flag; its not worthy of sharing the same pole on which the American flag waves.
Dominic Cucè
North Attleboro