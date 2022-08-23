And what about Ivanka Trump?
To the editor:
Re: “Many questions, few answers,” by Bob Foley, column, Aug. 19:
A suggestion for Bob Foley: I hope he will soon write about Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump. Especially Ivanka, a fashion designer-turned White House advisor, whose daddy got her Chinese trademarks allowed in exchange for helping lift sanctions on a Chinese company that was violating sanctions.
But hey, Hunter Biden used his name to get jobs. Much worse, right?
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro