And what exactly is the ‘wrong direction’
To the editor:
Re: “It just doesn’t make sense,” by Bob Foley, column, Nov. 18:
The fact that Bob Foley cannot understand how “so called potential voters” feel that the country is not going in the right direction, and make the voting choices that were made, seems to indicate that anyone who does not see the issues as he sees them is not as capable or logical as he considers himself.
As an independent voter I begin with checking the candidate, their views, actions, and the behavior of those that are backing the candidate.
The wrong direction includes voting for those who back a former president who tried to overthrow the government because he lost an election.
If re-elected, he has stated that he will pardon those who have been convicted of crimes for this insurrection.
The wrong direction is when a former vice president, whose life was in danger due to the actions of the former president, still believes one of their greatest accomplishments was putting conservative judges in our courts.
My belief is that a judge should uphold the laws and apply those laws equally to all who appear before the judge without political points of view interfering with the adjudication.
The wrong direction is a former vice president quoting from the Bible to uphold the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
Our constitution guarantees freedom of religion, that doesn’t seem to be a consideration, for those who are trying to undermine our Bill of Rights.
At least some of the 80% of the voters who are dissatisfied with the government are not only looking at monetary issues, but also do not want to allow our republic to end by allowing those who are in favor of overthrowing our government if their candidate loses an election, and believe their religious views should be imposed upon the general population.
Carol Willis
Attleboro