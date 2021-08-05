And what ‘freedoms’ are we losing?
To the editor:
Re: “Government role is to keep us free, not safe,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Aug. 4.
I am curious as to the specific freedoms he feels he feels he’s “lost.” I hear complaints about mask wearing, vaccine requirements and think “hey, let’s hope this ends the pandemic so we can do more things with less worry.”
Apparently, Chase and others believe that “freedom” means do whatever you want. It does not. We are still living through a worldwide pandemic which has cost over 600,000 American lives, that is roughly one out of every 550 Americans. We are fortunate enough to have vaccines available that can reduce the chance of getting this disease, and nearly eliminate the chance of being hospitalized or dying from it.
Does Chase know how many freedoms are lost by not being able to breathe on one’s own? A ventilator is far worse than a mask. So instead of complaining about being asked to help the public at large during a health crisis, perhaps Chase could actually do something to help all of us. Wear a mask if asked to do so. Get a vaccine if you’re medically able to do so. Don’t have or attend large parties or events. Be considerate of others.
For those who, like me, lack robust immune systems due to cancer treatment aren’t really all that concerned about Chase being able to do whatever he feels like doing. But please, if I am missing any actual lost freedoms, let me know. If we actually work together, this pandemic will end. If we continue to spread false information or protest about “freedom” that isn’t actually gone, we will be here for a long, long time.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
