And what would you do?
To the editor:
Re: “The quick way to enforce our borders,” by Philip Sharp, letters, Feb. 10:
I’d like to ask Philip Sharp what he would do if he had the misfortune of being born in Central America and he had loved ones he wanted to protect from the violent gangs that are known to rape women and young girls and force young men and boys into their gangs?
Keep in mind that these families often travel on foot many hundreds, even over a thousand miles to reach our borders.
They have to walk through dangerous jungles and deserts. That shows how desperate their lives are.
When they reach our borders and apply for asylum, they must wait on the Mexican side of the border for many months to get a hearing. While these poor, helpless people wait, they are preyed upon by the gangs living in this area. So, Mr. Sharp, what would you do in this situation?
Paul Peckham
Plainville