Another Election Day failure in North Attleboro
To the editor:
Many North Attleboro residents may remember the significant hand wringing following dismal turnout at the town election earlier this spring.
Only 3.7% of registered voters cast a ballot — a number Election Coordinator Patricia Dolan was quoted in the The Sun Chronicle as calling “disgusting.”
But can you blame residents for “disgusting” turnout when the town did almost nothing to publicize the election and provide information to voters?
The only school committee debate on North TV was scheduled at a time when one of the candidates could not attend. The Sun Chronicle did not publish profiles of the candidates until the day before the election. Except for a small spattering of yard signs, there was almost no indication that there even was an election taking place.
Fast forward to Tuesday, mid-term Election Day, and I am once again disheartened. As I left my home in Attleboro Falls earlier this week, I was surprised to find a large section of Mount Hope Street, a main artery to the town’s only polling location at the high school, closed for paving. The detours onto Towne Street and Commonwealth Avenue were a congested mess. Is it too much to ask for a little coordination between town departments to ensure easy access to the polling location on Election Day? Another Election Day and another failure in North Attleboro. Voters deserve better.
Evan Cuce
North Attleboro