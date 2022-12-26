Another way we could support Ukraine
To the editor:
As a child growing up during World War II we participated in a patriotic plan, “Buy War Bonds.” Even in school we bought small change “stamps” booklets that, when full, we could turn it in for a full bond.
Every where you went you saw posters and billboards asking us to contribute to help win the war. That type of effort should be adopted now to allow U.S. citizens to help the Ukrainian people save their country and help our country supply guns and ammunition.
Private citizens should, and I believe would , “Buy Bonds for Ukraine”
Peter Couming
Norton