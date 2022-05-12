Those against abortion certainly DO care about the mothers
To the editor:
I don’t believe anyone has the “right” to kill an innocent human being. There are state and federal laws protecting the eggs of some birds and turtles. But it’s open season on pre-born human babies in our country.
Initially, abortion was supposed to be restricted to the first trimester; now it’s legal through the second trimester in some states like here in Massachusetts — 24 weeks.
Once the line between right vs. wrong is crossed there is no end in sight for rationalizing and legalizing more egregious behaviors.
As far as the mother’s health is concerned , doctors who have performed many abortions state that most health issues occur during the latter stages of pregnancy. It is easier and safer for the woman to perform an emergency c-section. This avoids direct killing of the child and gives the baby a chance to survive.
The prolife people I know are equally concerned for the mother and the child. They offer ongoing support for the moms grieving post abortion and the moms who choose to give birth. There’s no judgment of condemnation — just reaching out with love.
Judy Logan
Rehoboth