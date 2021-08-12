Sometimes, history’s facts can make the powerful uncomfortable?
To the editor:
Re: “American Library Association does have an agenda,” by Matthew Tallow (Voice of the public, Aug. 10)
CRT is coming! CRT is coming! Hide the children!
I read Matthew Tallow’s letter with some amusement. The statement he quoted says nothing about censorship. There is room for many viewpoints in this country. Promising to include one which has been underrepresented does not mean refusing to have material showing another.
Critical Race Theory has been around in academic circles since the mid 1970s. So why are people now upset about it? Because “conservatives “ are all upset about things like the 1619 Project, which offers a vastly different perspective on the founding of the United States. And people like the former president, who likely didn’t read it, decided it was dangerous.
It seems to me far more dangerous to continue to teach lies to children, that slavery was OK because it was a long time ago, that Native Americans are happy on reservations and such. Perhaps that is more comfortable for some, but libraries, schools, etc., owe it to their communities to teach children to think, at age-appropriate levels. A 40-plus year-old theory is not the problem. The real problem is banning the teaching of any facts that make those in power uncomfortable. Not a good reason to me.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
