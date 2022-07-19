Are Republicans fearing failure?
To the editor:
I was going to write an upbeat letter commenting on the op-ed by Darcy Evon on ageism (“You don’t look your age!’ It’s time to squash ageism,” Commentary, July 15), but I guess I can’t resist the schadenfreude emotion generated by the many letters and Bob Foley’s column (“It’s not the party, it’s the politician,” July 15) attempting to defend the Republican Party and from the firestorm that was generated by one of the shortest letters I have ever seen, the one that simply said “never vote Republican again.” (“Take the pledge: Never vote Republican again!,” by Joseph Stewart, July 8)
With all the problems besetting our country and the historical trend that suggests voters blame the party in charge, Republicans should easily be able to take back the House and Senate in the midterm elections. Instead, they are panicking at the possibility of failure. Why? I think its because, with the help of their Supreme Court, they are finally getting what they have been promising us and it turns out that the people don’t really want what they’re selling.
The majority of people don’t want to deny abortions to raped 10-year-olds; they don’t want every nut job to have access to high powered, semi-automatic weapons; they don’t want to put gays back in the closet, and they certainly don’t want a bunch of small-minded militants to take over our government.
So, Foley tries to convince us that it’s the politicians, not the party, who are at fault for the gridlock. But, to understand gridlock one can’t ignore the Hastert Rule. This was instituted by Republican Rep. Dennis Hastert in the 1990s and has been followed by Republicans since. The rule basically says that in order for a bill to be considered, it must be passed by Republican votes alone. In other words, when Republicans are in charge the Democrats count for absolutely nothing. That was the beginning of modern-day governmental gridlock.
Foley goes on to write “... a more reasonable approach is compromise.” That statement rings hollow coming from a man who misses no chances to label those who don’t agree with his positions as not standing for American values. His most recent column being no different when he writes “… had those folks’ picks been more in line with true American ideals.”
Republicans may be afraid they may not make the gains they hope to make. But, reasonable people are way more afraid they will.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro