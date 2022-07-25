To the editor:
This letter concerns my sentiment about the United States' total involvement in the so-called fight for freedom by the Ukrainians.
Are we trying to eliminate Russia or destroy the Russian economy? It seems to me that there has been the rampant corruption and shaky governance over the past few decades in Ukraine that U.S. policy makers are overlooking by the huge give-a-ways of America’s money; and still are doing in the name of freedom.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is getting too much support from our policy makers. We are pushing the European Union and weak NATO to wipe out Russia. The talk of freedom fighters is fine but would be nowhere without the persistent support of the United States.
Washington’s answer lately has been spend more of the citizens money for this hopeless cause in the name of democracy for the world. Is our president and his advisors supporting war from sitting in their armchairs playing video games. Granted Washington and the national news media tell us that there are no U.S. forces on the ground in Ukraine but there are ex-military and soldiers of fortune advisors there to instruct the Ukrainian forces on how to use modern weapons.
Energy prices, especially oil and gas to the European Union and the rest of the world, rocketed along with the U.S. domestic energy policies, igniting a crisis.
Is there the proclaimed Russia overrunning Europe and the world slightly eminent? I don’t think so. I also thought a while ago that America would no longer be nation-building. I'm concerned with the direction in which we are heading.
Paul Ruzanski
Attleboro