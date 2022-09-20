Are we on the road to Socialism?
To the editor:
The following eight steps or level of control were written by Saul Alinsky who was born in 1909 and died in 1971. He was an American community activist.
President Barrack Obama quotes him often in his book and Hillary Clinton did her thesis on Alinsky in 1969 while a senior at Wellesley College.
The eight steps are needed to create a socialist state. Read them carefully and decide for yourself how many of these steps have already been achieved in this country. This should be extremely frightening to all Americans. President Joe Biden and the leftist Democrats have pushed and made tremendous progress on every single one of the eight steps. Should you prefer a socialist way of life, I suggest you research Venezuela and see first hand how socialism is working for their citizens. We can only hope and pray the country we love can survive the Biden administration and somehow get back on track before it’s to late.
Keep in mind these steps were written more than 50 years ago.
1) Health care: Control healthcare and you control the people.
2) Poverty: Increase the Poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
3) Debt: Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4) Gun control: Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.
5) Welfare: Take control of every aspect of their lives (food, housing and income).
6) Education: Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion: Remove the belief in God from the government and schools.
8) Class warfare: Divide the people into wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.
With the current people in power we should be afraid very afraid.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro