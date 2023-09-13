Ready to help our neighbors-in-need
To the editor:
It has been inspiring and reassuring to see our Attleboro area communities respond warmly and kindly to the migrant families suddenly in our midst.
They are truly being treated as our neighbors-in-need, a nomenclature that we, St. Vincent de Paul Society (SVdP) Vincentian volunteers, always use whenever we help any individual or family.
The community response has been especially notable in that our leaders have reacted without histrionics.
Collectively, we have not demonized these families that have come to our country of wealth and abundance looking only to contribute and forge a happy and hopeful life for themselves and their children far away from the brutality of their despoiled and dangerous countries, towns, and neighborhoods.
Our community leaders have been calm and respectful. They are marshaling resources from all quarters, while still attending to their everyday responsibilities. The result — our communities, our people and our institutions are enriched in the values that really count.
In Mansfield, the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s local conference is privileged to be a part of the Town’s Migrant Task Force.
In other area communities, other Vincentians are similarly lending a hand.
Acting together with so many other caring area residents, our common humanity is shining forth and a true difference is being made in the lives of our neighbors-in-need.
Tom Dwyer
President, Attleboro SVdP District Council
Volunteer, SVdP St. Mary’s Mansfield Parish Conference