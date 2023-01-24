Article about March for Life was thorough and balanced
To the editor:
Re: “50 years after Roe v. Wade, the debate over abortion continues locally, nationally,” front page, Jan. 21:
After years of The Sun Chronicle barely acknowledging the hundreds of thousands of attendees at the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., (reporter) George W. Rhodes provided us with a non-biased and fairly written article about the event. This article was even on the front page. Thank you Mr. Rhodes!
Your article included local, state and national opinions from both sides of the debate. You shared actual factual data about states and their abortion laws. And what I believe was the best part, you did not use one inflammatory adjective and you did not insult or alienate anyone.
I cannot tell from reading this article where Mr. Rhodes stands on the issue. That is very rare. Mr. Rhodes, you have given me hope that maybe we can follow your example and start talking to one another like this, too.
Kathy Hill
Attleboro