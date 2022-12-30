Article spurs thoughts about Constitution
To the editor:
The Supreme Court has fallen into disrepute as a result of over-the-top shoddy thinking.
A recent Washington Post article by Emma Brown and Rosalind S. Heldeman, “For John Eastman and Clarence Thomas, an intellectual kinship stretching back decades,” is illuminating.
Claremont College graduate Eastman clerked for Yale graduate Justice Thomas and they became friends with similar passions for “natural” given rights, leading to choosing Amendment 5 (due process) over Amendment 14 (privilege and immunity), in interpreting and understanding The Constitution.
Their shoddy thinking has brought to us lying about an election leading to insurrection and taking away Roe v Wade abortion rights, with more to come possibly.
They are now dangerously out of step with Americans’ love of liberty.
I believe that defense of liberty should test every governing decision. Therefore, Amendment 14 (privilege and immunity) should be given precedence over Amendment 5 (due process) in interpreting The Constitution.
I add that their “natural law” compulsion based on the words “all men are created equal by their Creator” in the Declaration of Independence flies in the face of Amendment 1 — “no law respecting an establishment of religion”. The United States must never be a christian (small c) country.
Every governing decision in the U.S. should defend liberty.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro