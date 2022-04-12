Atheists are not against God
To the editor:
Re: “My faith remains in God, not man,” by the Rev. Paul Wannamaker (Voice of the Public, April 11):
Paul Wannamaker, in his rebuttal of Aldo Ferrario’s letter to the editor that points out the futility of prayer, seems to think that atheists are against God. Not so. By definition a-theism means without God, or simply, disbelief in any and all supernatural and/or mythical creatures or other manifestations of believing the irrational thinking that underpins such belief.
I will say that prayer brings much solace to people and as such, is a worthy practice. In the mean time, praise the lord and pass the ammunition.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro