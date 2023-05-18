Attleboro does, indeed, deserve a break
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro needs ideas to help senior citizens offset taxes,” letters, May 8.
Pam Desautel has some good ideas about tax relief. I think that there should not be an income limit on these ideas.
Regardless of income, give seniors a sticker so that they can park at a municipal lot to use the library. I have lived in this city and saved my money so why shouldn’t I get a break now?
All seniors should be treated equally.
Frank Crisafulli
Attleboro