Attleboro High students shine at the debate
Although the four mayoral candidates were center stage at last Wednesday’s mayoral debate, the students of Attleboro High School also shined.
The student council sponsored the event and scores of students worked hard to make it a success.
From developing questions in civics classes to greeting community members upon arrival, AHS students showed not only their collaborative skills, but also their commitment to community service.
Ian Miller made eloquent opening remarks. Austin Bowie, Morgan Taliaferro, and Zackary Medeiros tactfully moderated the debate. Kareen Direny and Herminia Lima timed candidate responses with accuracy. The 16 students who asked questions did so with aplomb and enthusiasm. Furthermore, many other students contributed behind the scenes to produce a high quality event.
It should also be pointed out that Timothy Barone, John Davis, Catherine DeSimone, and Jay DiLiso partnered wonderfully with our students.
To all of the residents who either sat in Robert H. Bray auditorium or watched the DoubleACS broadcast from home, the AHS community hopes it was as meaningful an experience for you as it was for our students.
Kate Campbell, principal
Kevin Gorman, associate principal
Doug Heal, associate principal