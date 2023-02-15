Attleboro mayoral debate is example for the nation
To the editor:
After watching The Sun Chronicle mayoral candidates debate at City Hall on Feb. 13, all I could do was smile and exclaim, “What a breath of political fresh air!”
No assaults. No personal digs. No negative references to each other or the legacies held by previous mayor’s.
Each candidate was a model of remarkable decorum.
This debate should be circulated nationwide as an example on how to conduct oneself throughout a debate. Even the time restrictions were respectfully observed by all.
Attleboro is most fortunate to be faced with a multiple of excellent choices come Feb. 28, as no one will be forced to pick the lesser of two evils.
I doubt if there are many more communities who could boast over such a rich resource of fine candidates.
Regardless of who you favor most strongly, please go to the polls on Election Day and make your voice heard. We are in good hands no matter the outcome.
Lee Ann Sims
Attleboro