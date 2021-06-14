To the editor:
Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, I have been home more. Being at home more has given me more anxiety. I live on a busy main street in Attleboro.
When I started to stay in more for the last year, I noticed the noisy vehicles with modified exhaust systems going up and down my street. The noise causes me to feel irritated.
For many years, motorcycles with noisy exhaust systems have been a problem since I moved to my current address. Altering the exhaust pipes and/or mufflers is illegal.
The Attleboro Police Department is hesitant in giving out citations and/or fines to individuals creating noise pollution.
I want the issue on noise pollution addressed to the Attleboro mayor and the city councilors. The Attleboro City Council wrote an ordinance on noise pollution in 2009. Even though Attleboro has a noise ordinance, they’re not strict enough about enforcing it.
There is work to be done on all levels of government, local, state and federal. There’s definitely not enough legislation and enforcement being done to resolve the issue on noise pollution.
Liz D’Uva
Attleboro
