Attleboro needs ideas to help senior citizens offset taxes
To the Editor:
I certainly agree with Pam Desautel’s thoughts on giving tax relief to seniors (“More ideas for tax relief for Attleboro senior citizens”, May 2, Letters).
Another senior perk being offered in North Attleboro (but not in Attleboro) is free dog licenses for senior citizen dog owners. That along with Pam’s proposal of free trash pickup are just a few of many creative ideas that won’t crush our precious budget.
We also need to offer more volunteer opportunities for the senior tax work-off program outside of normal Monday through Friday daytime hours, for those of us over 60 who are still working full time, but unable to volunteer on weekdays. Working homeowners shoulder the burden of paying property taxes so we still deserve an opportunity at this abatement.
We should be doing everything we can to help seniors afford to stay in their homes. I’m still working, but am I’m putting off thinking about retiring for these very reasons.
Mark C. Ambrose
Attleboro