Attleboro’s park volunteers and forestry department, workers are real gems
To the editor:
Attleboro is blessed to have a very fine volunteer park commission and excellent Parks and Forestry Department.
The rehabilitation of Angell Park over the last few years is a compact example of how beautiful they have made this public space.
As I view the choices made in the flowers, trees and bushes, it is very clear that artistry and wisdom are behind the result.
Not only this, but the aroma of the selections is a real treat.
Please be assured that I, and many others, are very grateful and thankful for the beautiful and fine work involved.
William Wolf
East Walpole