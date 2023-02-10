Attleboro police, fire, showed patience, professionalism and empathy
To the editor:
With the recent horrifying news about the death of Tyree Nichols, I just want to put a positive spin on our local police and fire departments in Attleboro.
There was recently an incident out on the street in front of my home. There was a young male who was obviously in some type of distress and needed to be evaluated. Three police cruisers were on the scene.
Several police officers talked to this young man for close to 30 minutes before convincing him to go with the EMT in an ambulance.
As I watch these officers calmly talk to this young man I even observed they are non-threatening body language. They maintained distance and used calm voices. I was so anxious that this situation was going to turn into a physical altercation and was so relieved that through patience, calmness, and expert police work, they were able to talk this person into getting help.
I admire the police for their actions. They do not have an easy job and never know what situation they are called upon to help. God bless them all and keep them safe.
Claire Nicholson-Liston
Attleboro