To the editor:
Re: “Race controversy invades quiet library life in city,” news story, City & Town, July 29
It’s a sad commentary on the proliferation of misinformation and “got-you” mentality on social media that people were trying to bait the Attleboro Public Library staff into making political statements about critical race theory
The controversy forced Charles Oliver, the president of the library board of trustees, and Amy Rhilinger, library director, to use space in the library’s July newsletter to clarify that nothing could be further from the truth.
Oliver and Rhilinger, in the newsletter, stressed that all patrons are welcome at the library and all requests for books or other materials will be honored regardless of a patron’s political persuasion or anything else.
Their statements came after phone calls to library staffers attempted to determine if they have a political agenda, and a social media post alleged the existence of political bias, Oliver said. He added that one post claimed that the library and school department were “conspiring” to have “critical race theory” taught in the schools — something that Attleboro school officials already said at a school board meeting wasn’t happening.
“The lengthy rant encourages people to engage library staff members in conversation, with the idea of entrapping them into revealing evidence that such a conspiracy exists, using friendly tactics, recording and photographing when possible, and gathering names,” Oliver said.
Rhilinger described the staff as “rattled” by the controversy.
“In recent weeks, some patron requests were found to have ulterior motives, putting staff in a difficult position,” she said in the library’s newsletter.
Rhilinger got to the crux of the matter in an interview with The Sun Chronicle’s George Rhodes. “We don’t want folks talking about the library having a hidden agenda,” Rhilinger said. “We are neutral. We are Switzerland. Whatever you are looking for, we’ll find a way to find it for you.”
Rhilinger added that the controversy has exacerbated what was already a difficult year for the library between coronavirus concerns and the building’s renovations, which have limited the library to curbside service for much of 2021.
The truth is that despite those obstacles, the library has been nothing less than a full community resource — something that I learned firsthand over the last several months while volunteering with the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro.
In that role, I reached out to the library about joining the relay in a partnership to offer a poetry and essay event, “Slam Cancer,” which encouraged people of all ages to write about how cancer has affected them. While planning the initiative, I found Rhilinger to be a consummate professional — and a whole lot more, as her passion for Slam Cancer extended to reaching out to the writers to invite them to the event that we held June 26 in Balfour Riverwalk Park.
Although it would have been easier for Rhilinger to defer working with our committee until 2022, given the library’s renovation project, she instead committed the library to the Slam Cancer project.
Our committee was ecstatic about our partnership with the library, and we look forward to working with Rhilinger and her staff in future years.
The city should be extremely proud of the library, which didn’t deserve the aspersions that social media critics chose to cast on what is an indispensable public resource.
Larry Kessler
North Attleboro
