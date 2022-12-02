Attleboro residents beware of more pot shops
To the editor:
A warning to the residents of Attleboro.
I hope the people of Attleboro watch closely the upcoming vote regarding retail marijuana operations.
Look closely: you will see which members of the municipal council represent you and which members represent businesses only.
I work across from Nova Farms.
Since the company opened there have been minor traffic accidents and people smoking product as they drive away.
Drive down Extension Street during the stoner happy hours and you will see Nova employees standing in the street, illegally directing traffic, signs asking the customer base not to park in the street and, if the time is just right, the zombie apocalypse as employees walk to and from the building as they are not allowed to park at the site due to insufficient parking.
The parking issue results in friends and family parking in lots of neighboring businesses to pick up their zombie after a shift. My co-workers and I have been accosted several times simply for asking trespassers to leave.
Witness any of this and you will know that the shops are not lacking for business. Speaking of witness: I have yet to see a single council member in the area to observe the excessive traffic or other issues. Did the council bother to knock on any doors in the area or sit and observe?
These drug dealers were relegated to the industrial zones to protect the residential areas and are thriving.
There is no need to destroy quiet neighborhoods as well.
Duff White
Attleboro